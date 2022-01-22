Can you get infected with Omicron twice? Asks Dr. Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease researcher in the United States, stated on Friday that re-infection with the Omicron type of coronavirus is exceedingly improbable for at least several months. During a news conference, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was questioned if vaccinated people who become infected with Omicron are protected from reinfection with the new strain of concern.

‘Yes, there are recurrences. However, if you mount a solid immune response, it is exceedingly improbable that you will be re-infected with the same variation, at least over a period of several months,’ the top immunologist added.

Fauci stressed that the unpredictable nature of the variants of the virus has prompted authorities to chalk out the best-case and the worst-case scenarios. Reinfections, he added, have mostly occurred in persons who became unwell with one variation and then contracted a second version later, calling this the best-case scenario.