Google Pixel Watch expected to be launched in May; Jon Prosser

In May, Google’s rumoured smartwatch could finally be released. Google may release the Pixel Watch on May 26 this year, according to a new leak from tipster Jon Proesser. The speculated Google watch has been the topic of numerous leaks and renders from credible sources, but the corporation has yet to issue a statement on the matter. The Pixel Watch was expected to be announced at Google IO 2021, according to previous reports. Things, however, did not go as planned. Other rumoured products, such as the Pixel 6, Pixel 5a, and the Pixel Watch, were not unveiled by Google.

In a tweet, noted tipster Jon Prosser, who has gotten most of his product launch predictions correct, stated that the Google Pixel Watch could finally come on May 26. ‘Pixel Watch, I’ve heard that Google plans to release it on Thursday, May 26th, more than a year after we first leaked it. We’ve never seen a set date on the device behind the scenes before. Google is infamous for pushing back deadlines, but if that happens, we’ll be the first to know,’ he said. The date coincides with Google’s annual developer conference, I/O.