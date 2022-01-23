300 Accounts backing Marcos Jr suspended prior to Philippines Presidential election:

Twitter Inc. has suspended over 300 accounts for allegedly endorsing Philippines presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., citing a violation of its platform manipulation and spam standards.

Before news outlet Rappler’s expose on pro-Marcos Twitter handles, the majority of these social media accounts had already been taken down as part of standard procedures, according to the business. It was also stated that an investigation into the incident is continuing.

In an emailed reply, a Twitter spokeswoman said, ‘With the Philippines elections going to take place this May, we stay vigilant about identifying and deleting suspicious information operations targeting election topics.

Marcos, who came out on top in last month’s presidential preference poll, has a sizable online following. Last year, independent fact-checker VERA Files gained the most from election-related misinformation.

‘While it is true that hundreds of Twitter accounts may have been suspended, there is no guarantee that they all belong to Bongbong Marcos supporters, his spokesman Vic Rodriguez said in a statement.

The late dictator’s son has stated that he does not use internet trolls and does not have his social media profiles boosted.