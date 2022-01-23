Air strike on Yemeni prison! Saudi Coalition denies the charges!

Iran slammed recent air raids on Yemeni rebel-held areas on Saturday, warning peace is still far away in the war ridden country.

The Saudi-led coalition has dismissed as ‘baseless’ accusations that it launched an air raid on a prison in Yemen’s rebel-held north, killing at least 70 people, including migrants, women, and children, according to relief organisations.

Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of supplying military support to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, which Iran rejects. ‘The international community’s silence and indifference to the coalition’s military attacks on Yemen, as well as the uncontrolled sale of weapons to the aggressors… has made the path to achieving a just peace in the country even more difficult,’ said Iran foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Syria is witnessing deadly clashes between Islamic State and Kurdish forces.

Fighting erupted for a third day Saturday in Syria between Islamic State and Kurdish forces after IS raided a jihadist prison, killing roughly 90 people, according to a monitor. Since IS’s ‘caliphate’ was proclaimed defeated in Syria nearly three years ago, the assault on the Ghwayran jail in the northern city of Hasakeh has been one of its most crucial.