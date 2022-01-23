Mahzooz Draw: 33 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 33 lucky winners shared the 1 million UAE dirhams in the 61st weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. The lucky winners took home Dh 30,303 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (1, 3, 20, 21, 36).

Three other lucky winners bagged 100,000 UAE dirhams. The winning IDs were 10258369, 10391590, 10418498, which belonged to Ashraf, Shokrollah, and Willie respectively. Additionally, 1331 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh 350 each. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh 1,765,850.

The top prize of 10 million UAE dirhams is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming Saturday 29 January 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.