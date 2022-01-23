Mamata wants PM Modi to designate Netaji’s birthday a national holiday

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, called on the federal government to proclaim Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s birthday a national holiday . The repeated plea comes just days after the federal government opted to begin Republic Day festivities on January 23 in order to commemorate Bose’s birthday, which the Centre has designated as ‘Parakram Diwas’ (day of valour).

In a tweet, Mamta Banerjee stated, ‘We again urge to the Central Government that Netaji’s birthday be declared a National Holiday so that the entire Nation can pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in the most suitable manner.’

He is an example of patriotism, courage, leadership, unity, and fraternity,’Banerjee said of the renowned statesman. For generations, Netaji has been and will continue to be an inspiration.’

West Bengal will commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence with a tableau featuring other important freedom warriors from the state on Republic Day this year.

Banerjee announced that a separate Bengal Planning Commission will be established soon in West Bengal.

‘A Bengal Planning Commission will be established to assist the state in its planning endeavours, drawing inspiration from Netaji’s thinking on the National Planning Commission,’ she added.

Banerjee highlighted certain long-term plans of the state administration, stating that Jai Hind University, a national university with worldwide connections, is being established with 100 percent state finance.

She stated that the West Bengal administration is planning to commemorate Netaji’s 125th birthday as ‘Desh Nayak Dibas’ in a dignified manner across the state, adhering to the Covid-19 regulations.