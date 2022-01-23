Peru declares Environmental Emergency due to oil spill from tanker vessel;

Lima: As an oil spill triggered by freak waves from a volcano eruption in the South Pacific continues to spread and Peru declared an Environmental emergency on Saturday. The leak came after a remarkably powerful undersea volcano near Tonga erupted last Saturday, spreading tsunami waves across the Pacific and as far as the United States.

The government said it planned ‘sustainable management’ of 21 beaches that were tarred by 6,000 barrels of oil spilt from a tanker ship offloading at a refinery last Saturday with the 90-day directive. According to the environment ministry, one goal of the directive is to better manage the numerous organisations and teams working in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The oil spill near Lima in Peru has contaminated beaches, killed birds, and affected Peru’s fishing and tourism businesses.The government is pursuing Repsol, the Spanish energy firm that controls the refinery, for damages.