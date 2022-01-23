Puneet Rajkumar excites his audiences from the world above! 3 films waiting in the wings for release!

The late film actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s three home production flicks, ‘Man of the Match’, ‘One Cut Two Cut’, and ‘Family Pack’, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The Kannada superstar, often known as Appu, died in October 2021 at the age of 46 after having a heart attack.

PRK Productions is behind all three films: Man of the Match, One Cut Two Cut, and Family Pack. K Jayaram, Dharmanna Kadur, and Nataraj feature in Man of the Match, directed by D Satya Prakash. Danish Sait, Prakash Belavadi, and Samyukta Hornad star in One Cut Two Cut, a comedy-entertainer. Vamsidhar Bhogaraju is the director. Arjun Kumar directed the romantic comedy, Family Pack. Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengar appear in the film.

Aside from the three films, Prime Video will make five of Rajkumar’s most memorable films available for free for one month to non-Prime members starting February 1, according to a statement from the streaming service. ‘Law’ (2020), ‘French Biryani’ (2020), ‘Kavaludaari’ (2019), ‘Mayabazaar’ (2020), and ‘Yuvarathnaa’ (2021) are the five films.

Also Read: Puneeth Rajkumar’s brothers to play cameos in his last film ‘James’

Manish Menghani, Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video, commented on the partnership with PRK Productions, saying that they are excited to provide humorous, relevant, and engaging stories supported by Rajkumar.

‘This collaboration is our effort to pay a humble tribute to the creative excellence of late Puneeth Rajkumar and his unique vision of storytelling. His contribution to cinema is immense and we are sure, these films will offer an immersive experience to his fans and admirers in India and beyond’, Menghani said.