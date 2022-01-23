The Pakistani flag tied to a balloon was seized at Samba in the center of Jammu

In Samba area, police recovered a paper-made miniature Pakistani flag connected to a balloon, which had likely flown into the Indian side, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, officials said.

‘On Saturday, Yashpal Singh of Raghu Chack village discovered a balloon carrying a small paper-made Pakistani flag,’ Samba SSP Abhishek Mahajan said.

The village is in the Ghagwal section of the border district, close to the international border between India and Pakistan.

The flag had allegedly flown in from across the border and was discovered entangled in barbed wire when the balloon was punctured, according to the officer.

Some Pakistani phone numbers were also discovered on a piece of paper linked to the flag.He went on to say, ‘An investigation has been launched.’

To ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations, security has been tightened up across the union territory.