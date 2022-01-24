10 year old girl killed, and four members of the family injured in a fire

On Sunday midnight, a 10-year-old girl was killed and four others in her family were critically injured when their house in Sonvarsha, Bhojpur district.

They were sleeping when the incident occurred at 1 a.m.

Rajesh Ram’s 10-year-old daughter Kajal was identified as the victim. Her brothers and their 35-year-old mother Rachna Devi are among those receiving treatment at Ara Sadar Hospital.

Grand father Surendra Ram claims that her daughter-in-law Rachna Devi was warming her hands with her sons and daughters using a blaze in an earthen pot late Sunday evening.

They all eventually fell asleep. He was resting in his ‘dalan’ a few meters away. Flames began to erupt from his home late at night. He and the rest of the locals dashed over to the home. The victims were all taken out of the house.

The victims were brought to Ara sadar hospital with the help of the villagers, where Kajal died during treatment.

The police team visited both the incident location and the hospital, according to Raja Ram Prasad, the in-charge SHO of Charpokhri police station.