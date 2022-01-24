Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained firm in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 36400, per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4550.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures is priced at Rs 48,302 per 10 gram, higher by 0.11% or Rs 53. Silver futures declined by 0.31% or Rs 201 to Rs 64,605 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained unchanged at $ 1,833.36 per ounce . US gold futures were up 0.2% to $ 1,834.70. Among other precious metals, silver was flat at $ 24.23 an ounce, palladium fell 0.3% to $ 2,101.56 and platinum was up 0.2% to $ 1,031.43.