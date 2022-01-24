Global conditions are conducive for more Covid variants to emerge: WHO Chief

The World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on Monday that global conditions are ripe for additional strains to emerge as the world grapples with the emergence of Omicron form of Covid-19.

The WHO chief stated that more than 80 million cases have been reported worldwide since the Omicron outbreak, which is more than the full year of 2020, and that it will not be the last Covid-19 variation to emerge in the continuing pandemic.

On the other hand, Ghebreyesus says, if countries implement comprehensive policies and tools to stop the pandemic this year, then the Covid -19 global health agency and the acute phase of the pandemic can be stopped.

To do so, he says governments should aim to vaccinate at least 70% of their population, with a focus on high-priority categories including older folks, healthcare workers, and vulnerable people.

Countries should increase Covid-19 testing, keep an eye out for other variants in the future, find answers to pandemic-related concerns, and not wait for the crisis to end, according to Ghebreyesus.

‘We must all work together to bring this pandemic’s acute phase to a close.’ ‘We cannot allow it to continue to lurch between panic and neglect,’ the WHO leader was cited by Reuters as saying.

The United Nations health agency is set to debate several critical aspects during the week-long summit, including Ghebreyesus’ second term as director general and a plan to make the agency more financially independent.