Here are five health benefits of Tulsi

Tulsi is a plant that can be found all across India. Apart from its religious significance in India, its leaves are widely used for various purposes.

Tulsi is known as the ‘Queen of Herbs’ because of its numerous health advantages. Its leaves contain various nutrients, including vitamins K, A, and C, as well as minerals including calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, and iron. Let’s look at some of the advantages of drinking Tulsi tea.

Improves immunity

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical to keep our defence up by maintaining a healthy immune system, and tulsi is just what you need. Tulsi leaves are an immunity booster that can help to keep the immune system in balance and illnesses at bay.

Throat problems

If you have a cold or a sore throat, Tulsi tea is an excellent remedy. The anti-microbial properties, combined with the scorching hot tea, will soothe your throat like nothing else. It is also beneficial for asthma and bronchitis sufferers.

Blood pressure

Tulsi has been shown to be an effective treatment for high blood pressure. Tulsi leaves, whether in the form of tea or simply chewed, can have a significant impact on blood pressure and help to lower it. It has anti-diabetic properties as well.

Reduces stress and anxiety

Tulsi leaves are an adaptogen with pharmacological properties that aid the mind’s ability to cope with stress and anxiety. For many people, the pandemic-induced chaos became a source of stress and other mental health difficulties. A hot cup of tulsi tea can help you deal with stress more effectively.

Skin infection

Tulsi, in the form of an ointment or oil, aids in the treatment of infections of the skin and wounds. Furthermore, the leaves have natural analgesic properties that aid in the treatment of inflammation or discomfort caused by an infection.