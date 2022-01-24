In Moga, Sonu Sood launches a campaign for his sister

Sonu Sood, an actor and philanthropist, has begun campaigning for his sister Malvika Sood Sachar, who is running for the Punjab Assembly on the Congress ticket from Moga.

On Monday, the two went to the villages of Mangewala, Darapur, and Khakhrana. Sonu Sood, speaking to a crowd, emphasised his sister’s work for the welfare of the impoverished. He pledged that if Malvika wins the election, she will upgrade the local civil hospital to top priority level and also make Moga the most developed assembly segment in Punjab.

‘By voting for me, you are voting for everyone in the Moga constituency.’ As a result, vote for yourself,’ Malvika stated after being weighed in laddoos by Mangewala people.

The 38-year-old computer expert, who is well-known in her hometown of Moga for her charity efforts, stated that she will assist anyone in need in the assembly segment.

Malvika has just joined Congress just 2 weeks backs and she was handed over with a ticket despite the claim of a serving party representative.