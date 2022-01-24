Maoist slain in Chhattisgarh:

On Monday, authorities claimed a suspected Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in the Abujhmad jungle in Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Narayanpur district. They stated that a search operation was underway in the forest, but that the murdered Maoist had yet to be recognised.

The gunfight started at 1 a.m. on Monday, when a squad of the District Reserve Guard was out on patrol, according to Police Superintendent (Narayanpur) Girja Shankar Jaiswal. ‘The encounter lasted 20 minutes, following which the Maoist’s body and a muzzle-loading gun were found from the scene, Jaiswal said’. He also said that a cache of Maoist-related things was seized at the gunfight’s location.

Last week, six alleged Maoists were killed in four separate exchanges of fire between Maoists and security personnel in the state’s Bastar region.