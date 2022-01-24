NCP leader Sharad Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar informed on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, but there is no cause of worry. The 81-year-old leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to enquire about his health and extended good wishes to him.

‘I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor’, tweeted the former Union minister, whose party currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor.

I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 24, 2022

Pawar requested all those who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions. ‘Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji called to enquire about my health. I am thankful for his concern and good wishes’, Pawar said in another tweet.