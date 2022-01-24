Niti Aayog intends to provide EV charging infrastructure at railway stations.

In order to encourage the usage of electric vehicles, the Niti Aayog has created a draught policy for the Indian Railways to install charging infrastructure at railway stations across the country. In accordance with Indian Railways’ goal of being a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030, the draught policy, which has been submitted with the ministry of railways, also advises supplying renewable energy to charging facilities.

The policy is being discussed with the Ministry of Railways, according to Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. While the railroads can aim to install EV charging facilities at all stations in a progressive manner till 2030, the service can be offered immediately at 123 renovated railway stations, according to the apex public policy think tank.

‘Railway stations are iconic facilities with a particular function in the transportation sector, making them strategic locations for providing public charging solutions for electric vehicles,’ Kant added. Officials from the Niti Aayog recently met with officials from the railway ministry to discuss the draught policy. ‘We just received the communication, It’s something we’re working on,’ Rajeev Jain, additional director general, PR, railway ministry, said.