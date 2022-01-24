PM Modi interacts with PMRBP winners and sends a message of responsibility to his “young friends”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on Monday, saying that they are receiving this honour at a time when the country is commemorating its 75th year of independence.

‘This honour also comes with enormous obligations,’ PM Modi told his ‘Young Friends’ via video conference. Friends, family, and society have raised their expectations of you. These expectations should encourage you rather than put pressure on you.”

Today, we are happy to observe that the CEOs of all the world’s major corporations are young Indians. We also see young people succeeding in the startup environment. ‘When we see our kids innovating and moving the country forward, we are proud,’ Modi remarked.

He went on to say that all girls are achieving miracles in sectors where they were previously forbidden to work, and that this is the identity of the new India, which never stops inventing.

Children’s contributions to the ongoing Covid-19 immunisation effort in India and the Centre’s Swacch Bharat Abhiyan were also praised by the Prime Minister.

‘You motivated your families to participate in the clean-up drive. ‘I also encourage you to promote the government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative,’ Modi said to the honorees.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is awarded to children aged five to fifteen who have excelled in the fields of innovation, athletics, arts and culture, and social service, among other things.

The President bestows the honour during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event, however, was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both the 2022 and 2021 recipients will receive certificates based on block-chain technology. According to an official release, this technology is being employed for the first time for awardee certificates.