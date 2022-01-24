Pune air quality deteriorates to’very poor’ as dust shrouds city

Pune’s air quality deteriorated on Monday, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 400 and remaining in the ‘ red ‘ category of ‘Very poor,’ according to data. The air quality in some areas of the city, such as Pashan and Lohegaon, was poor, indicating that pollutants were at dangerously high levels. On Sunday, dust settled across Pune, leading to air quality deteriorate on Monday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality could be the same till January 27.