Railway allocations are expected to rise in the Union Budget

New Delhi: The central government will submit the Rail Budget with the General Budget on February 1st, as has been the pattern since the Narendra Modi government took power, ahead of the Assembly elections in the five states.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Finance Minister, will announce her fourth budget on February 1, and sources say the central government will increase the rail budget spending by 15-20% this time. The Railways received Rs 1,10,055 crore from the government last year. An amount of roughly Rs 2.5 lakh crore is expected to be set aside this time.