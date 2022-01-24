RBI to conduct variable repo rate auction Today

On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hold an overnight variable rate repo auction for an amount of 75,000 crore under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF).

The date of reversal is set for January 25, 2022, according to the RBI.

On January 20, the RBI held a 50,000-crore overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction.

The central bank has previously stated that it will continue to rebalance liquidity circumstances in a non-disruptive manner while retaining ample liquidity to support the demands of the economy’s productive sectors.