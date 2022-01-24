Saluted Nazi flag; 29-year-old Dutch tourist detained

On Sunday, Polish police announced they had detained a Dutch tourist for saluting the Nazi flag at the former Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. Regional police stated that ‘officers from (the southern city of) Oswiecim detained a 29-year-old lady from the Netherlands today.’ They went on to say that the tourists were saluting Hitler in front of the ‘Arbeit Macht Frei (Work Sets You Free) gate’.

‘The inmate had been accused of spreading Nazi propaganda. She admitted it.’According to the Polish news agency PAP, prosecutors imposed a fine on her, which she accepted. Guards caught her in the act while posing for a photo shot by her husband, according to the report. ‘She explained it away as a stupid joke,’ Bartosz Izdebski, a regional police press officer, told PAP.After invading Poland during World War II, Nazi Germany created the extermination camp in Oswiecim.