Tourists can once again visit Indonesia’s islands: Read more…

According to authorities, Singaporeans can travel to the nearby islands of Batam and Bintan, which are approximately 15 km (9.32 miles) and 30 km away, respectively, if they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, have undergone testing, and are insured.

Prior to the pandemic, the two islands were extremely popular vacation destinations for Singaporeans.

The move comes after Indonesia’s resort island of Bali reopened to foreign tourists in October.

It was unclear how the agreement would be implemented in both countries at once.

Singapore has made no announcement about the reopening of the sea route, and the country’s transportation authorities did not reply to a request for comment on Monday.

The process, according to Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, could take a long time.

