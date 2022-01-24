‘Uttarakhand Swabhiman Char Dham Char Kaam’; Congress’ election campaign launched

Chhattisgarh state minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel will open the party’s campaign in poll-bound Uttarakhand on Monday, according to news agency ANI. Baghel will be in Dehradun for the unveiling of the Congress’ campaign theme and song, ‘Uttarakhand Swabhiman Char Dham Char Kaam.’ According to ANI, the Chhattisgarh chief minister would also begin a social media WhatsApp initiative for the state Congress unit.

Before coming to Uttarakhand, Baghel ran a door-to-door campaign in Noida, just weeks before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.His visit to Uttarakhand comes just two days after the Congress unveiled its first list of 53 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Ganesh Godiyal, the state Congress president, will run for the Srinagar seat, while Pritam Singh, the leader of the opposition in the legislature, will run for the Chakrata (ST) seat.