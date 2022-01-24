Vamika’s pic goes viral just weeks after Anushka thanks media for respecting their privacy; Netizens react

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always been fiercely private when it comes to pictures of their daughter. The couple have also extended thanks to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity, for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. But they were unfortunately let down, as Anushka Sharma was spotted watching the match with Vamika in her arms in South Africa where Team India is playing a tournament.

A screenshot from the match broadcast was tweeted by a user, who said- ‘Vamika gonna trend today. Am pretty sure 71st is coming and king will dedicate this to his lucky charm Vamika’. The ’71st’ is a reference to the number of centuries Virat Kohli has scored – 70 so far. The netizens have shown mixed reactions to the post. While some lashed out at the user for breaching to their privacy, and demanded to delete the post, some users asked why Anushka had lifted Vamika up to the cameras if she didn’t want her daughter’s face shown. There has been some criticism of the broadcaster for showing Anushka and Vamika during the coverage though many have questioned why the actress hadn’t been more careful with cameras around.

Meanwhile, the post was also retweeted and some others also shared the pictures on other social media platforms, where it received similar reactions. Vamika turned one earlier this month. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have previously requested media and fans not to circulate photos of Vamika. Last month, the actress posted a note thanking the media for not publishing pictures that had been taken of the couple with their daughter.

‘We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter’, the actress penned the post. ‘A special thank you to fans clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images’, she added.