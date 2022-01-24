With 300 seats or more, the BJP will establish the next government: Yogi

On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took aim at the opposition, stating that the BJP would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh with 300 or more seats.

In the UP elections, the combined tally of the SP, BSP, Congress, and independents would not exceed 100 seats, Adityanath stated in a press statement to the media in New Delhi.

‘Dreams of those participating in looting and driving the state into rioting have been dashed by the state’s BJP government,’ he added. The BJP maintains a zero-tolerance policy for crime and corruption.

He claimed that the BJP government cared about villages, the poor, farmers, youth, and women. ‘People had no hopes of the Samajwadi Party, which had humiliated Baba Saheb Ambedkar and changed the titles of institutions established in his name.’ ‘The SP sided with criminals and rioters, as well as those responsible for the Hindu flight from Kairana,’ Adityanath continued.

According to him , the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri was sad, but that the state government handled it well. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who recently joined the BJP, said she has been in contact with the party for four years. Adityanath stated that he was optimistic about the work of the BJP government and that he had helped with the construction of the Ram temple.