Woman gang – raped; three minors arrested in Mumbai

A woman was abducted by four juveniles in Mumbai on Saturday , Jan 21 , at 4 am on her way back home from her work place . Apparently, the woman worked in a catering service unit and hence had to keep odd hours of work . As she was driving home , she was apprehended by one of the accused then took the woman to a room, where he and his friends raped her.

The accused fled the scene soon after, following which the victim called police and informed them about the incident.The police has identified all the four accused. They have also confirmed that the two minor teenagers were in custody while a search is underway for the other two men.