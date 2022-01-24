Yuva Morcha leader found dead in a pond in Palakkad

Palakkad: A former Yuva Morcha leader was found dead in a pond at Kizhakkanchery near Palakkad in Kerala. The deceased is identified as Sandeep (33), a native of Mampad.

Sandeep was former Yuva Morcha panchayat committee president. He was reported missing since the last day, and the body was found in the Kattukulangara Bhagavathi temple pond following a search. The deceased was an active member of Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since long time.

