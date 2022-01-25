Aritha Babu writes to Kerala CM over cyberbullying;

Aritha Babu, a former United Democratic Front (Kerala) candidate from the Kayamkulam Assembly constituency, wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, of her being targeted by the Left Wing. She wanted the CM to take action against them as well.

Aritha’s letter follows a flurry of derogatory and insulting comments on her social media profile.She claimed in her letter that, despite being a member of the other party, she had always listened with pride when the CM stated that he was the son of a toddy worker.

‘In my opinion, a woman from my social background running for office as a candidate for a major political party is a benefit. Dairy farming is my primary source of income. The social media attacks on me are incredibly unpleasant to bear as a woman, a social worker, and a member of a social stratum like mine ‘she wrote in her letter.