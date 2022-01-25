Gulf country changes visa procedures for foreign truck drivers

Muscat: Saudi Arabia has changed the visa procedures for foreign truck drivers. As per the new rule. foreign truck drivers must now obtain an entry visa to Saudi Arabia through the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Sultanate of Oman instead of from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI). Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced this.

‘Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry would like to inform business owners about the stopping of issuance of entry visas through the land ports for foreign truck drivers, whether it is their last destination or temporary transit. Foreign truck drivers must obtain visas through the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Sultanate. This comes according to the memorandum issued by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Muscat’, said the OCCI in a statement.