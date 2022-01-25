Haiti earthquake- 2 killed 200 homes destroyed:

A woman was killed after a wall fell in Anse-a-Veau, a little coastal hamlet 130 kilometres (80 miles) west of the capital Port-au-Prince. A landslide killed the second person in Fonds-des-Negres, 20 kilometres to the south.

According to the local civil protection administration, over 200 dwellings were demolished and 600 others were damaged in the Nippes region, which was the epicentre of the quake.

The Haitian civil protection department did not release the ages of the two fatalities.

About 50 individuals were hurt, according to rescuers.

The earthquake, which struck at 8:16 a.m. local time (1316 a.m. GMT), was felt throughout the capital and was followed by a dozen aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.1 aftershock less than an hour later.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country in August, killing over 2,200 people and destroying or severely damaging tens of thousands of homes in a country still recuperating from a devastating earthquake in 2010.

After a devastating earthquake in 2010, which killed over 200,000 people and left 1.5 million homeless, the city of Port-au-Prince has yet to be restored.