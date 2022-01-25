In Bihar, students demonstrate against RRB results by blocking railway tracks for five hours

Students who took the Railway Recruitment Board’s (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 organised a protest and blocked railway tracks at Rajendra Nagar Terminus in Patna on Monday, disrupting train services in certain areas of Bihar. The “inaccurate exam results” enraged the demonstrators.

On January 15, the results of the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) computer-based test (CBT) for shortlisting candidates for the CBT-2 were revealed.

Students were against the government’s decision to have two exams.

Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, the district magistrate of Patna, said the protests disrupted railway services for about five hours. He went on to say that the perpetrators would face consequences.

‘This isn’t the method to fix a problem.’ Dr Singh stated, ‘We’ll take action against the major perpetrators and file a case against them.’