Light rain and snowfall fall in South Kashmir

After two days of snow and rain, the weather in portions of Jammu and Kashmir began to improve on Monday morning, despite the fact that the Srinagar-Jammu Highway remained blocked for the second day due to isolated light precipitation of snow.

While there were showers and snowfall in many places over the night, there were no rains in Srinagar from dawn onwards, unlike the previous two days, and the weather in northern and central Kashmir is mostly dry as well. In south Kashmir, however, mild rains and snowfall have been observed.

‘In south Kashmir, we are seeing some sporadic rainfall and snow.’ The weather in central and north Kashmir is dry,’ said Mohammad Hussain Mir, a meteorologist from the Indian Meteorological Department’s Srinagar centre.

‘The weather has begun to improve, and it will continue to be dry beginning Tuesday,’ he said.

Following two days of precipitation, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed to traffic on Sunday as mild to heavy rains and snowfall produced landslides.