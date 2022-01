During the Budget session, which begins on January 31, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be operating in shifts, with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha meeting at various times of the day and MPs sitting in a highly dispersed seating arrangement.

This will be the second occasion, following 2021, that rising Covid-19 cases have forced the two Houses to work in shifts during a Budget session, with the Upper House likely working in the mornings and the Lower House in the afternoons.