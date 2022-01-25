Mounting humanitarian calamity, Afghanistan confronts widespread famine.

22 million people, or more than half of the country’s population, are suffering from acute hunger, with virtually all of them unsure when their next meal would arrive. This is a significant increase from September, when more than 14 million people were at risk of being hungry, according to the United Nations World Food Program.

The group also claimed that 95 percent of the population had insufficient food consumption in December, and that they were taking measures to deal with their situation, such as skipping a meal. Since the drought that hit Afghanistan in October 2020, the situation has got worse as days go by .