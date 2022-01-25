Snowstorms in the South east Europe , make Istanbul airport close :

As a rare snowstorm blanketed swaths of the eastern Mediterranean, triggering outages and traffic chaos, Europe’s busiest airport closed in Istanbul on Monday, while schools and immunisation centres in Athens to close.

Flights from the Middle East and Africa to Europe and Asia were grounded due to the shutdown of Istanbul Airport, where the roof of one of the cargo terminals collapsed under heavy snow, inflicting no injuries. It was the first time the glass-and-steel structure had been shut down since it replaced Istanbul’s old Ataturk Airport as Turkish Airlines’ new hub in 2019.

The storm shut down roads in central and southeastern Turkey before crossing into Syria, where it wreaked havoc on the country’s war-torn northern refugee camps.