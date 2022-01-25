Son of BJP MLA from Maharashtra, 7 med students killed in road mishap

Seven medical students, including BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale’s son Avishkar Rahangdale, were killed when their automobile crashed off a bridge near Selsura, Maharashtra, on Monday night.

According to the authorities, the students were driving from Deoli to Wardha when their vehicle crashed.

Students from Wardha’s Sawangi Medical College have been identified as the victims. While Neeraj Chauhan, Vivek Nandan, Pratyush Singh, and Shubham Jaiswal were final year MBBS students, Avishkar Rahangdale and Pawan Shakti were first year MBBS students, and Nitesh Singh was a medical intern, Avishkar Rahangdale and Pawan Shakti were first year MBBS students.