The Union Health Minister meets heads of 9 states & UT today

At 10:30 a.m. today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will have a virtual meeting with the health ministers of nine states and union territories to discuss the COVID-19 situation, according to official sources.

Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh are among these states and UTs, according to sources.

Previously, the Union Health Minister met with the health ministers and secretaries of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.