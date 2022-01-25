Theme, significance, and upcoming events for National Tourism Day;

Every year on January 25, National Tourism Day is celebrated across the country to honour India’s beauty and raise awareness about the importance of tourism and its economic impact. Under the auspices of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ a 75-week grand festival commemorating India’s independence, the ministry of tourism is commemorating National Tourism Day. ‘Rural and Community Centric Tourism’ is the topic for National Tourism Day this year.

Seminars, cultural activities, and other programmes will be held by the Centre in collaboration with the Telangana government on National Tourism Day. While various states have held events to promote tourism in their areas, the main event is being held in Telangana’s Pochampally village, a weavers’ hamlet on the outskirts of Hyderabad, by the central government.

Pochampally was named one of the top tourism towns by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in November 2021, thanks to its famed hand-woven Ikat saris. Cultural events, light and sound performances, and other activities will be held in 75 major tourism centres and all tourist attractions across the country.