Gen Rawat’s theatre commands mission must be completed following the Padma award.

By awarding the Padma Vibhushan to late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash last month while still in harness, the Narendra Modi government has taken the appropriate decision. The prize is well-deserved for a CDS who prioritised military honour before personal gain and battled to restore the military’s proper glory.

While General Rawat is no longer with us, the Modi government and its national security planners must carry out the former CDS duty by declaring the military theatre commands in this, India’s 75th year of independence. Before dropping dead in the Nilgiris, Gen Rawat had emailed the Army, Navy, and Air Force Chiefs the final draught military theatre command structure and raising, instructing them to return the report by April 2022 with any modifications, if any, for adoption into the final structure.