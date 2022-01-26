Some notable drop outs from the R-Day VIP invitee list;

Suvendu Adhikari, a West Bengal BJP leader, was not invited to the Republic Day celebrations on the Red Road in Kolkata on Wednesday. Adhikari, the state assembly’s Leader of the Opposition, has been dropped off the list of 60 people who would attend the event.

According to news agency ANI, the participants include Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Speaker of the Assembly, Mayor of KMC, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DG and IGP, CP, Kolkata, around 15 foreign delegation members, Army Officials, and Navy Officials.

The West Bengal government has not invited the Leader of the Opposition to the state’s Republic Day celebrations for the first time. A number of ministers have also been excluded from the Red Road event.

After being denied by the Centre for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in Delhi, the Mamata Banerjee-led government has chosen to display the Netaji tableau on Red Road in Kolkata.

Banerjee voiced her displeasure in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the decision to exclude West Bengal’s tableau, which was to honour Netaji, from the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, will also be garlanding Netaji’s statue on Red Road ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.