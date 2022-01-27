Abu Dhabi Link: Abu Dhabi to launch on-demand bus service from tomorrow

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that it will launch an on-demand bus service from Friday, January 28. The service named ‘Abu Dhabi Link’ from Saadiyat Island will be a free service in the first phase, and it will be available daily from 6am to 11pm.

The service can be requested through the Abu Dhabi Link mobile application. The application is available in Apple Store and Google Play. The user must indicate his/her pick-up and drop-off locations and select a pick-up time. The application will provide the user with details about the bus, including its type and plate number and the user will be able to track the location of the bus in real-time using the application.

The service will serve the following areas: Hidd Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Beach Villas, Saadiyat Beach Residences, Jumeirah Resort – Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Saadiyat hotel areas, Saadiyat Cultural District, Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and Mamsha Al Saadiyat.