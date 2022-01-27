Bengaluru tops in pollution levels – WHO

BENGALURU: All 10 air quality monitoring stations in Bengaluru have reported pollution levels that exceed WHO norms, according to a research by environmental advocacy group Greenpeace.

According to the survey, cities all throughout India are inhaling dirty air, and pollution is not restricted to northern areas. ‘According to India’s Airpocalypse IV report, more than 80% of cities/towns reported PM10 levels exceeding the 60g/m3 limits set by the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).’

The yearly average readings of PM 2.5 and PM 10 at all Bengaluru locations are higher than WHO updated guidelines, according to the report. ‘Apart from that, all of the stations’ PM 2.5 values are below NAAQS requirements, while eight stations’ PM 10 values are above NAAQS norms,’ states the paper titled ‘Are cities in South India breathing safe air?’