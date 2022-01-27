Eco-friendly seed paper invitation cards grabbed guests’ attention at the Republic Day Parade

Republic Day celebrations in India were unique this year in many ways; one of the highlights was eco-friendly plantable seed paper invitations for guests. In a media report, one main goal of the cards was to encourage people to reduce environmental pollution and choose eco-friendly lifestyles in their personal lives. The cards were made of seeds of medicinal plants and were sent to all invitees as part of 73rd Republic Day’s green initiative by the center. The seeds came from a variety of plants, including Ashwagandha, Aloe Vera, and Amla.

A note on the bottom of the card reads, ‘Sow this card to grow an Amla plant’. The guests can tear the invitations into pieces after reading them, and the pieces can be planted in the soil, moistened, and then waited for the seeds to grow into a plant. The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated across the country, although scaled down due to several restraints imposed by different states to contain the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Highlights