2 trucks seized with 2 kg of opium;

On Tuesday, the CIA Staff of the Ludhiana police commissionerate detained two truck drivers with the possession of 2kg of opium. The accused, Davinder Singh alias Binda, 34, of Ferozepur’s Tallewala village, and his brother Gurbinder Singh, 38, had the opium hidden in their truck cabins. The two trucks used to smuggle opium have been seized by police.

Following a tip-off, police detained the suspects near Grain Market, Gill Road, according to Sub-inspector (SI) Yashpal Sharma, in-charge of CIA Staff-2. He went on to say that the defendants had built secret compartments in the cabins of their trucks to conceal the contraband.

The defendants told the police that they had purchased the opium in Guwahati, where they had previously delivered some materials. The accused have been involved in drug trafficking for a long time, according to the SI, but have never been apprehended by the police.

At Shimlapuri police station, the accused has been charged under Sections 18, 61, and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.