Alia Bhatt- Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie Gangubai Kathiawadi’s release postponed; new date announced

The release of the much anticipated movie of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, have been postponed amid Covid restrictions. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on February 18, and will will now release on February 25

‘#GangubaiKathiawadi will rise to power in cinemas near you on 25th February, 2022’, Alia shared the announcement on Twitter.

The upcoming period movie is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It features Alia in the role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s. The movie has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit India in March 2020.

Backed by Bhansali Productions and co-produced by Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited, also stars Ajay Devgn. The movie will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival next month.