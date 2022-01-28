India reports 2.86 lakh new cases; TPR At 19.5%

On Thursday, India reported 2.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 4,03,71,500. A total of 573 additional deaths were reported in the country yesterday, bringing the overall number of Covid-related deaths to 4,91,700.

The active cases now account for 5.46 percent of all infections, while the COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 93.33 percent nationwide. The daily positivity rate, which is the percentage of coronavirus tests that come back positive and is a vital indicator of the pandemic’s condition, has risen from 16.10 percent to 19.59 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 17.75 percent.

COVID-19 immunisation coverage in India has reached 163.84 crore doses. At least 72 percent of India’s adult population is completely vaccinated, while approximately 52 percent of children aged 15 to 18 have received their first dose of Covid vaccine.