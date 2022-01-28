Lekhi publishes book on unsung heroines of the freedom movement

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which commemorates 75 years of independence, Union Culture Minister Meenakshi Lekhi published a picture book on the unsung Indian women heroes of the freedom movement. Amar Chitra Katha collaborated in the publication of the book.

Lekhi said at the book’s launch on Thursday ,that Indian culture cherishes women and that gender discrimination has no place in Indian culture.

The cultural ministry said in a statement that the book honours the lives of some of the women who led the charge and sparked a wave of protest and insurrection across the country. ‘It tells the storey of queens who fought colonial powers in the fight against imperial authority, as well as women who dedicated their lives to the motherland’s cause.’

Among those mentioned in the book is Rani Abakka, the Queen of Ullal, who battled against the Portuguese in the 16th century.

According to the culture ministry, the book’s second edition will focus on 25 unsung heroes of the freedom movement, while the third and final edition will focus on 30 heroes/ heroines.