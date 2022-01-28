North Korea claims to have successfully tested long-range cruise missiles

North Korea tested long-range cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles this week, according to state media, continuing a year-long string of launches.

Pyongyang has carried out six weapons tests since the beginning of the year, including hypersonic missiles, in one of the most furious barrages in a calendar month on record, despite US offers of discussions.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, it ‘conducted the test-fire for updating the long-range cruise missile system and the test-fire for confirming the power of conventional warhead for surface-to-surface tactical guided missile’ this week.

Long-range cruise missiles flew over the East Sea, commonly known as the Sea of Japan, and hit “the target island 1,800 kilometres away,” according to KCNA.

Short-range ballistic missiles then hit a ‘target island,’ according to KCNA, ‘showing that the conventional warhead’s explosive strength accorded with the design specifications.’

After reaffirming his commitment to military modernization in an important party speech in December, Kim has conducted a flurry of sanctions-busting tests this month.

As a result of the new sanctions, Pyongyang has increased its weapons testing and hinted last week that it may abandon a years-long self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile launches.

According to KCNA, Kim also paid a visit to a munitions plant that produces ‘a big weapon system.

According to KCNA, Kim ‘ admired the factory’s effecting collective innovation and jumping advancement in the production of important weapons.’

The series of tests comes at a critical juncture in the region, with China, Kim’s sole major ally, hosting the Winter Olympics next month and South Korea preparing for a presidential election in March.

On the domestic front, North Korea is gearing up to commemorate the late leader Kim Jong Il’s 80th birthday in February, as well as the founder Kim Il Sung’s 110th birthday in April.