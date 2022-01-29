Actress Lana Condor gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor, who starred in ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’, has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend and actor Anthony De La Torre. Lana declared herself the ‘luckiest woman alive’ as she shared the happy news on social media, and expressed her joy at the prospect of marrying him. She also posted some photos from the engagement ceremony, as well as a video of Anthony proposing to her.

The couple has been dating since 2015 after meeting at an Emmy nominee’s banquet that year. They have also been outspoken about their relationship, posting photos of their date nights and travels on social media.

Sharing the pictures and video, the actress added, ‘Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!’

She further said, ‘Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female-owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen! The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over’.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and followers flocked down to the comment section and garnered a lot of love and affection for them. His co-star Noah Centineo shared the news on his Instagram story, expressing his joy for the couple. Celebs like Rachel Zegler and Olivia Munn also shared congratulatory messages for the couple.